Juniper: Mobility-as-a-Service revenues to exceed $52bn by 2027

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic “will restrict the growth of MaaS platforms in 2020”, a new forecast from Juniper Research predicts, but MaaS initiatives “will rebound quickly in 2021 as cities re-evaluate their transport strategies”.

Revenues generated by Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platforms will exceed $52bn by 2027, up from $405m in 2020, the researchers say.

Juniper defines MaaS platforms as services that “integrate different transport services (including buses, taxis, rail and metro) into a single app”.

By 2027, MaaS will also lead to a commuter time saving equal to 2.7 days per MaaS user per year, the research firm predicts, “as it will provide much-improved ways to travel in the urban environment, as well as reducing road congestion”.

“Quality-of-life improvements must be a major factor for city authorities in deciding when to pursue MaaS strategies,” it adds.

“While ridesharing giants such as Uber and Lyft are adding transit information to apps, the fact that they are not neutral in the transport market means that this model will fail to engage the necessary transit partners for an effective solution,” Juniper also predicts.

“The research therefore recommended that MaaS vendors focus on licensing platforms as neutral players.”

“MaaS will require wholesale shifts to public transit in order to realise its full benefits, so it must involve public transit operators at every stage,” says research author Nick Maynard.

“The platform licensing model is essential to building the required public/private partnerships to achieve success”.