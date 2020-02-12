ST gains NFC Forum certification for high performance NFC and contactless payments reader

PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has received NFC Forum certification for the ST25R3916, a high performance NFC universal device and EMVCo reader that is fully compliant with ISO 14443A/B, ISO 15693, ISO 18092, Felica and NFC Forum standards.

The ST25R3916 is designed for use in EMVCo 3.0 contactless POS terminals as well as a wide variety of industrial and consumer applications, including access control, gaming, IoT, brand protection and supply chain use cases.

Key features include:

Reader/writer, P2P and card emulation modes

Fully compliant with all relevant NFC standards

Up to 2.5W with dynamic power output (DPO), for smaller antenna size and greater range

Automatic EMD handling, for system robustness enhancement and faster design

Active wave shaping (AWS), to reduce over- and under-shoots and make it easier to pass NFC/EMVCo requirements

Noise suppression receiver (NSR), allowing operation in noisy environments such as those caused by lower cost LCDs

Automatic antenna tuning (ATT)

Capacitive and inductive wake-up (CIWU) for power saving

As well as the ST25R3916, the chip maker has received NFC Forum certification for an earlier generation reader, the ST25R3911B.

A wide range of the company’s NFC tag chips are also NFC Forum certified, including its ST25DV-I2C and ST25DV-PWM type 5 dynamic NFC/RFID tag chips, ST25TV type 5 NFC/RFID tag chips and ST25TA type 4 NFC tag chips.

Full details and technical documentation on the ST25R3916 are available on ST’s website.