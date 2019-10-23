Chick-fil-A adds NFC tags to restaurant tabletops

US fast food restaurant giant Chick-fil-A has launched a mobile ordering service that lets customers place food orders with their mobile phone and then tap a numbered NFC tag on their table to confirm where they are sitting so that their meal can be brought directly to their seat.

The new ‘dine-in’ mobile ordering service eliminates the need for customers to stand in line or place an order at the counter, the company says, and is available at “participating Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide”.

“Guests can also use the dine-in mobile ordering feature to order additional menu items, like a treat after their meal, and have the food conveniently delivered to their table,” Chick-fil-A adds.

“So many of our customers’ busy lives and commitments have them strapped for time,” says Khalilah Cooper, Chick-fil-A’s director of service and hospitality.

“Dine-in mobile ordering is one way we can help them get a quick, yet high-quality meal.”

The company has been testing the concept at 80 of its 2,400 restaurants since last year, and has received particularly positive feedback from large parties and from families with children, the company adds.

“92% of customers surveyed that used dine-in mobile ordering found the feature appealing due to ease and convenience.”