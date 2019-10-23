Transport for NSW launches Opal Connect transportation payments platform

Australia’s Transport for NSW has introduced Opal Connect, a new service that aims to become “a one stop shop for all transport transactions and information, whether it is public transport, rideshare, taxis, parking and even tolling”.

“Opal Connect is a new ticketing solution that aims to provide an integrated and convenient experience for customers through one trusted digital account,” a Transport for NSW spokesperson explains.

“With Opal Connect, customers create an account via the transportnsw.info website and then securely link their Opal card and their credit or debit card,” Transport for NSW says.

“Customers can then use their Opal Connect account to sign in to different transport operators’ apps to book and pay for their travel.”

“Opal Connect has the potential to become a subscription service offering bundled transport options,” it adds.

For the launch, Transport for NSW is working with on-demand service providers covering the Edmondson Park, Norwest and The Ponds areas of Greater Sydney.

“Customers who use On Demand services at The Ponds and Norwest who sign up to Opal Connect will receive a $2 travel credit each time they transfer to Opal services like the bus, train or Metro,” Transport for NSW says.

“They can then use that travel credit to go towards future On Demand bookings.”