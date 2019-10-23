WHSmith to accept online payments direct from UK customers’ bank accounts

Mastercard has signed up four WHSmith retail brands for Pay by Bank (PbBa), a strong customer authentication-compliant payments service that uses customers’ mobile banking apps and the UK’s faster payments system to let online retailers accept payments direct from shoppers’ bank accounts.

“Pay by Bank app is an easy and secure way for customers to pay from their current bank account, using their trusted mobile banking app,” Mastercard says.

“It leverages the UK’s Faster Payments service to allow shoppers to pay retailers directly from their bank account, without the need to enter payment details or a separate password every time a purchase is made.

“It’s designed for the digital age, to simplify the checkout experience, giving customers more control and visibility of their finances when they make a payment.

“We are keen to offer our shoppers digital payment methods that are designed to be both secure and simple, and Pay by Bank app allows our shoppers to authenticate direct with their bank offering a flexible and user-friendly checkout experience,” says WHSmith group commercial development director Ian Sanders.