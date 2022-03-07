Tyne and Wear Metro launches mobile ticketing for Android users

Android smartphone users travelling on Tyne and Wear Metro services in the UK can now add their Pop preloaded transit card to Google Pay and use it to pay their fares with a tap of their mobile.

“All you need to do is top up the app on your smartphone and then touch in and out through gatelines with your phone,” metro operator Nexus says.

“The [Google Pay] app automatically deducts the fare for you and applies the Pop Pay As You Go fare cap. It’s convenient, easy to use and will speed up journey times.”

