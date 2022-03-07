Transport Scotland lets young passengers add free bus travel to national smartcard with NFC

Young people aged between 16 and 21 in Scotland can now add a pass entitling them to free bus travel to their physical National Entitlement Card (NEC) or Young Scot NEC smartcard from their NFC smartphone using Transport Scotland’s Pass Collect app.

Once they have downloaded the app, users can add the pass to their active smartcard by holding it against their Apple or Android NFC device.

The app can also be used to read an NEC or Young Scot NEC card to see what travel concession entitlements are stored on it, Transport Scotland says.

Next: Get your free registration to Contactless World Congress, a new kind of event for a new kind of world.