AirAsia migrates 95% of passengers to contactless self-check-in

MIGRATION: The majority of AirAsia passengers now use its Super App for contactless self-check-in

Some 95% of passengers travelling with AirAsia now use the Malaysian airline’s contactless self-check-in service that enables them to receive an e-boarding pass, choose their seat and add baggage, in-flight meals and travel insurance via the airline’s app or website.

AirAsia is also to begin “the gradual removal” of its in-person counter check-in service at all Malaysian airports as part of “a continued effort to achieve 100% usage of our contactless initiatives,” the airline says.

“Check-in for flights via the AirAsia Super App is done with just a few steps,” AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat explains.

“Upon completion, they will receive an e-boarding pass within the app that can be used to board their flight.

“A QR code will also be produced for them to simply flash against the scanner at any contactless kiosk at the airport to have their baggage tags printed before proceeding to the self baggage drop machines.

“Guests with no check-in baggage can straight away proceed to the boarding lounge by presenting their e-boarding pass and national ID or passport.

“A guest travelling in a group can check-in on behalf of other members of the group as well.

AirAsia will continue with awareness and education campaigns on the benefits of self-check-in and the complementary usage of the AirAsia Super App via its various communication channels including social media platforms, electronic direct mailer (EDM) and push notifications on the app.

“Guests who have been checking-in via the website are also encouraged to migrate to the Super App so they can enjoy greater convenience including inflight services and inflight Wi-Fi connection onboard our flights.”

The airline introduced mandatory contactless self-check-in for all passengers other than those in specific categories, such as senior citizens, children travelling alone and those with reduced mobility or requiring special assistance, as part of its “Covid-19 mitigation plan through contactless operations” last year.

