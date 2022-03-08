Santiago metro and suburban rail services add mobile fare payments

Passengers travelling on Metro de Santiago services and EFE suburban rail lines in Chile can now pay their fares at station ticket gates with their mobile device as well as with a contactless bank or transit smartcard.

“By facilitating cashless payment, the upgraded fare collection system will be able to cater for people making occasional journeys without a smart card.

“It will also provide for fare integration and the provision of discounts and capping,” the Railway Gazette reports.

