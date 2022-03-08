ST to explain NFC wireless charging in webinar 

PARTNER NEWS: A webinar on Tuesday 15 March will explain to device makers and developers how to enable NFC wireless charging in IoT devices, and examine the design requirements.

“Existing products that already embed NFC technology can easily enable wireless charging, as the same NFC antenna can manage communication and charging,” webinar host STMicroelectronics says. “You will learn how to integrate this technology into connected objects.”

The one-hour webinar with live Q&A session will run at 3pm CET and 2pm EST. You can register to take part here.