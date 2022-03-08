Delhi lets tourists top up metro fare payment cards from official tourism app

RECHARGE: Tourists travelling on Delhi Metro can now top up their transit card via the Delhi Tourism app

Tourists in India can now top up their contactless Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) transit card and receive information about routes and fares from their Apple or Android mobile device via the official Delhi Tourism app.

Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has added a functionality to the app that redirects users to a DMRC webpage where they can add value to their transit card account with a debit or credit card or via online banking.

Once they have recharged their account online, users then validate the top-up and transfer the balance by scanning their physical transit card at a metro station add-value machine (AVM) before using it to pay their fare at an automatic fare collection gate.

“With the help of Delhi Tourism App’s metro recharge feature, now tourists can plan their complete journey with one app. This feature enables users to enhance their tourism experience by providing them [the] hassle free facility of recharging their metro cards through the app while exploring Delhi’s tourist hotspots,” a DTTDC official said, according to an India Today report.

A short video shows how the online top-up service works.

DMRC began rolling out its upgraded mobile and contactless ticketing system in October 2021.

