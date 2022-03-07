Soldo lets customers in the UK and Italy add corporate payment cards to Google Pay

Holders of corporate payment cards issued by spending management platform Soldo in the UK and Italy can now add them to Google Pay and use them to make contactless payments with their Android smartphone, smartwatch or tablet.

The integration also means that “a virtual card can be instantly generated, made available to the employee via the Soldo app and immediately added to Google Pay to be used for physical transactions, while maintaining the same payment oversight and spend management controls for finance teams.

“Google Pay is free for all Soldo customers and will be made available to all European markets during the year,” Soldo says.

