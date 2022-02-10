Milwaukee to get fare capped contactless ticketing across multiple transit options

CONTACTLESS: Milwaukee County’s integrated fare payment system will use the Umo Mobility platform

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) in the US state of Wisconsin is to roll out a fare payment system that will enable users to pay for bus rides, scooter hire, ride sharing and other transport options across the region using a mobile app, a reloadable transit smartcard or their contactless credit card.

The new integrated fare payment system will also implement fare capping to ensure that passengers pay no more than the price of a weekly or monthly transit pass when they make multiple journeys within the equivalent period.

Users opting to validate fare payments using the mobile app or smart card will be able to create an account and add funds to it using their credit or debit card or with cash at some 200 retail outlets across the county.

The mobile app will also incorporate bus tracking and trip planning functionalities.

“The fare collection system has the potential to support seamless regional connectivity for commuters travelling to and from Milwaukee County and eventually throughout the southeastern Wisconsin region,” MCTS says.

“[It] is made to fit the needs of all transit riders, including those without smartphones or who don’t have a smartphone.

“Riders can choose to pay for their transit trips whichever way they prefer, including via contactless credit cards, mobile phones using the new app, a new smartcard reloadable online or at retail outlets, or cash on board the buses.

“More plentiful retail locations based in a larger number of neighbourhoods, multilingual capabilities and options for the visually impaired further boost access to transit. With fare capping, riders will pay the lowest price, no matter how many times they ride.”

MCTS is to roll out the new fare payment system using Cubic’s Umo Mobility platform and expects to launch it “in fall of 2022”.

A short video shows how the platform works.

Valley Regional Transit in the US state of Idaho rolled out an integrated fare payment system using the Umo Mobility platform in November 2021.

