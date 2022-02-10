IEEE adds NFC protocol to safeguard access to motor vehicle event data recorders

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) has updated its IEEE 1616 standard for motor vehicle event data recorders (MVEDRs) to incorporate an NFC protocol safeguarding access to information held on such a device.

MVEDRs collect, record, store and export data relating to a motor vehicle’s usage history in a similar way to flight data recorders on aircraft, and the updated IEEE standard “seeks to maintain privacy, prevent tampering, avoid odometer fraud, limit data access and enhance safety” for these devices.

“This standard defines a protocol for an MVEDR output data compatibility and export protocols for MVEDR data elements,” the IEEE explains.

“It also defines a MVEDR connector lockout apparatus (MVEDDRCLA) and a near field communication (NFC) protocol of safeguarding access to a vehicle’s event data recorded by securing the vehicle output diagnostic link connector (DLC) and establishing a chain of custody link.

“The standard recognises the value of improved crash information in improving the knowledge of what happens before, during and after a motor vehicle crash. Such insights will provide major benefits to society and significantly improve the science of motor vehicle crashes.”

IEEE 1616 is one of a suite of standards relating to transportation and the mobility industry “to provide neutral, open, interoperable and globally applicable solutions to various mobility domains” and allow “industry and market stakeholders – from designers and manufacturers to policymakers – to develop a consensus-based foundation from which everyone can work to enable consumer safety and public trust”.

