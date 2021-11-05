Boise rolls out transit wallet, smartcard and mobile app for fare-capped contactless ticketing

STORED VALUE: Passengers can buy a reloadable City Go smartcard or download the Umo Mobility app

Passengers using bus services in the city of Boise and the Treasure Valley region of the US state of Idaho can now purchase and store tickets and passes in a preloaded transit wallet and then pay their fares by either tapping a contactless smartcard or scanning a QR code stored on their mobile device at an onboard validator.

The Valley Regional Transit (VRT) City Go Wallet integrated fare payment system also implements fare capping to ensure passengers pay no more than the price of an equivalent transit pass for multiple journeys over a single day or month.

To use the service, passengers can either purchase a City Go smartcard or download the system’s Umo Mobility app before loading funds into their City Go Wallet account or purchasing a transit pass.

“In addition to making transit passes and fares easier to purchase, the app features an all-in-one service that includes trip planning, real-time bus route information, and rideshare options through Lyft and Uber,” VRT explains.

“Similarly, individuals who prefer to use a reloadable smartcard can purchase one at any of Valley Regional Transit’s customer service windows in Boise, Meridian or Caldwell.

“Once purchased, individuals can manage their accounts through the City Go Wallet website.

“Here, they can purchase additional passes, load stored value and set up automatic reload of a set monetary amount. Individuals can also register their cards, ensuring that stored value is protected and transferrable to another card if lost or stolen.”

“The app will also integrate additional transit passes and services throughout the upcoming year, such as vanpool, shuttle service, parking, bikeshare and scooters,” VRT adds.

