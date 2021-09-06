Forecast: Global digital ticketing transactions to top 33.8bn in 2023

The total number of digital ticketing transactions worldwide will increase by 62% from 20.8bn in 2021 to 33.8bn in 2023, with bus and metro ticketing accounting for one in three (33%) of those transactions, according to a forecast by Juniper Research.

The researchers also predict that more than 23% of all global digital ticketing transactions will be contactless by 2026, compared with 10% in 2019.

“Contactless ticketing is thriving in the pandemic recovery,” the researchers say. “As many transit operators expanded their contactless rollouts mid-pandemic, this has accelerated digital ticketing adoption.

“The report predicts that as contactless payments accelerate via a permanent shift in consumer behaviour post-pandemic, this will be reflected in the ticketing space, with transit increasingly dominated by contactless ticketing.”

