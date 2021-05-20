Clipper rolls out support for Google Pay for transit fares in San Francisco Bay Area

FULL SERVICE: Passengers can now add their Clipper card to Google Pay and pay for their fares

Android users can now upload their Clipper transit card to Google Pay, reload their card balance and pay for their fares on 24 transit systems across the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA with their smartphone.

Clipper has also launched a new mobile app for Android devices that enables users to add their physical transit card to Google Pay, manage their Clipper cards, plan transit journeys in the Bay Area and buy transit agency passes for use on Google Pay.

“Transit riders who use cash to load their Clipper cards will need to use a BART, Golden Gate Ferry, Muni or VTA ticket machine; select Caltrain ticket machines; a Clipper Customer Service Center; or a Clipper retailer to add value to Google Pay,” Clipper says.

Clipper launched the service for Apple Pay users in April and first announced plans to support both Apple Pay and Google Pay in February.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources