Clipper adds support for Apple Pay and Google Pay for transit fares in San Francisco Bay Area

Passengers on public transportation services in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA will soon be able to upload their Clipper transit card to their Apple Pay or Google Pay mobile wallet and pay for their fares with their smartphone or smart watch.

iPhone and Apple Watch users will also be able to use Apple Pay’s Express Transit functionality and pay without using Face ID, Touch ID or touching a vending machine or card reader.

Clipper announced that it is to add support for Apple Pay and Google Pay in a tweet, adding that the service will be launched “this spring”.

Apple Pay has also launched a web page that allows users to request a notification when the service goes live.

Passengers can currently use their Clipper card to pay for fares on services run by 23 transit agencies operating in the San Francisco Bay Area, including Bay Area Rapid Transit, Muni, Caltrain, VTA and more.

