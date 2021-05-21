ABN Amro lets customers pay with Google Pay

CONTACTLESS: ABN Amro customers can now make payments with Google Pay from its mobile app

Customers of ABN Amro in the Netherlands can now use their Android devices to make payments with Google Pay from within the Dutch bank’s mobile app.

It is the first major bank in the Netherlands to add support for the service, enabling customers to activate Google Pay in the app and “use their phones for contactless payment, at no extra charge: in shops, in food and drink establishments and even at the market”.

“Adding Google Pay to the bank’s payment products means that ABN Amro now also has a mobile payment solution for Android users. ABN Amro’s clients could already use Apple Pay,” the bank adds.

Google Pay went live in the Netherlands and nine other European countries with support for cards issued by mobile-first services and fintechs including Bunq, Curve, Monese, N26, Revolut and Viva Wallet in November 2020

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources