Google Pay expands to 10 extra countries in Europe

Google Pay has gone live in Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Portugal and Romania with support for Mastercard and Visa cards issued by participating banks and card issuers.

The payments service will support Mastercard cards issued by “various issuers and fintechs including but not limited to Banca Transilvania, Bunq, CEC Bank, Curve, LHV Bank, Monese, N26, Paynetics, Revolut, Swedbank, Unicredit Bank Romania and Viva Wallet,” Mastercard says.

It will also support Visa cards issued by Revolut in all 10 countries as well as Visa cards issued in Romania by Alpha Bank, Banca Transilvania, CEC Bank, ING Bank Romania, Orange Money and UniCredit Bank, according to Google Pay’s support pages.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources