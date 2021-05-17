Wine company uses NFC to tackle counterfeiting and enhance customer experience

WINE STORY: Customers can tap the NFC tag on the bottle with their phone to access tasting notes

Customers purchasing wine from the Boisset Collection can now authenticate their purchase and gain access to tasting notes, information about the wine’s origin, stories and videos by tapping an NFC tag embedded in the bottle’s label with their smartphone.

The family-owned wine business — which has wineries in the USA, France and Canada — has begun adding the NFC tags to bottles of wine in its JCB by Jean-Charles Boisset range. It is initially making them available to members of its wine clubs for collectors and connoisseurs in California before a wider rollout later this year.

“The JCB label is placed on the JCB Passion bottle and utilised as a powerful protection against the multi-billion dollar problem of wine counterfeiting, and to provide access to ‘one of a kind’ marketing and personal stories from creator Jean-Charles Boisset available via the NFC label,” the company says.

“Unlike QR or barcodes, an NFC tag does not use any readable space on the label, nor does it require line-of-sight or adequate lighting conditions to scan.

“With NFC technology now incorporated within most modern smartphones, consumers simply hold their device near the branded JCB label and instantly access a consumer experience coupled with digital ledger-enabled validation.”

