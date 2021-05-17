Ticketing agency lets fans buy tickets via NFC App Clips

APP CLIP: Event goers tap an NFC tag or scan a QR code outside the venue to buy digital tickets

Ticketing agency Ticketek has launched an App Clip that enables iPhone users attending sports or other live events in Australia to purchase digital tickets by tapping an NFC tag or scanning a QR code displayed outside venues without needing to download the firm’s app.

“Fans can launch the Ticketek App Clip on their iPhone outside Ticketek venues by scanning a designated QR code or tapping an NFC tag, then securely purchase tickets in just two taps using Apple Pay,” the company says.

“Tickets can be delivered straight to a customer’s iPhone and stored in Apple Wallet, making it the quickest way to buy tickets on event day, whether fans have downloaded the Ticketek App or not.”

Ticketek launched its App Clip at Sydney Cricket Ground earlier this month and is now adding the service at other Australian venues before rolling it out across its global network.

Apple launched support for NFC App Clips on iOS 14 in September 2020.

