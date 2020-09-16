Apple rolls out iOS 14 with support for NFC app clips

SHORT CUT: App Clips let brands and merchants use NFC tags to support easy access to mini apps

Apple has begun rolling out iOS 14, bringing with it support for App Clips that let brands and merchants use NFC tags to provide quick and easy access to mini apps.

Announced in June, App Clips let iPhone users download a mini app that they can use to access information about a product or service without needing to download a service provider’s full app.

App Clips also supports Apple Pay, enabling the service to be used to let consumers pay for items such as parking or a coffee, without needing to enter their card details.

“App Clips are a great way for users to quickly access and experience what your app has to offer,” Apple says.

“An App Clip is a small part of your app that’s discoverable at the moment it’s needed. App Clips are fast and lightweight so a user can open them quickly.

“Whether they’re ordering take-out from a restaurant, renting a scooter, or setting up a new connected appliance for the first time, users will be able to start and finish an experience from your app in seconds.

“And when they’re done, you can offer the opportunity to download your full app from the App Store.”