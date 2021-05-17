Turkey lets citizens create vaccine ID card via Covid-19 information app

STATUS: Turkish citizens will be able create a ‘vaccine ID card’ via the nation’s Covid-19 information app

Turkish citizens will be able to verify that they have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 using a “vaccine ID card” created through the Turkish Health Ministry’s Hayat Eve Sığar (HES) Covid-19 information app, according to a report by Hurriyet Daily News.

The launch comes as Turkey and Hungary have agreed to recognise each other’s vaccine certificates, enabling citizens to travel between the two countries without needing a negative Covid-19 test.

“Turkey and Serbia are also planning to lift travel restrictions by recognising each other’s Covid-19 vaccine certificates,” the publication adds.

Turkey’s vaccine ID card will include a user’s identity information, their vaccination status, the name of the vaccine and the date they received it, as well as a QR code that links to the country’s e-Nabiz personal health record system.

“Those who wish will be able to add their passport numbers to the application and their passport information will be included in the vaccine ID cards.

“The vaccine ID cards will be used in international travels and the information regarding the vaccination status of a person will be accessed with the data on the passports when entering the country of travel,” Hurriyet says.

Israel rolled out a vaccine certification app in February.

