ST adds privacy features and Augmented NDEF to Type 2 NFC tags

PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has added two new Type 2 NFC tag chips to its ST25TN series that support privacy features such as digital signatures and are suitable for high-volume use cases including consumer engagement, brand protection and access control.

The ST25TN512 and ST25TN01K tags also support Augmented NDEF (ANDEF), which “enables reading dynamic information such as custom messages and unique tap codes without explicitly updating the EEPROM”.

The tag ICs have an internal tuning capacitance of 50pF, says ST, “a widely used value that allows plug-and-play integration by inlay manufacturers.

“The tags harvest energy from the 13.56MHz RF transmitter field and hence require only an antenna to complete the design.”

