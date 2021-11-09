Mississippi to pilot mobile ID app for driving licences and Covid-19 vaccination cards

MOBILE ID: The pilot will enable residents to store a digital version of their driving licence on their mobile

The US state of Mississippi is to pilot a mobile driving licence as a first step towards developing a multipurpose digital ID wallet where residents can store a range of state-issued certificates and licences.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS) is seeking to develop a digital ID system that would enable law enforcement officers to read a driver’s mobile driving licence remotely while they are approaching a stopped vehicle.

“We anticipate […] that we will be offering some sort of Mississippi Wallet whereby not only will you have your driver’s licence and your Covid vaccine card, but you can also have your hunting licence and fishing licence and others,” Mississippi safety commissioner Sean Tindell told a press conference.

“We are working with other state agencies to provide the information that they do in some form of mobile wallet.

“From a law enforcement perspective, [the mobile driving licence] will allow a law enforcement officer approaching the car to interact via Bluetooth with their phone so that they can know exactly who they’re dealing with before they even get to the car.

“And it will also be able to be utilised for any lawful purpose where you could otherwise use a regular ID.”

MDPS plans to begin testing an app that lets residents store digital versions of their driving licence and Covid-19 vaccination card later this month.

The state of Utah began piloting its mobile driving licence in June and Apple announced that it is to roll out digital driving licences and IDs in eight US states in September.

Residents of Mississippi can currently download and store a digital copy of their Covid vaccination card using the MyIR Mobile app, which is also now available to residents of Louisiana, Maryland, North Dakota, Washington, West Virginia and Washington DC.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources