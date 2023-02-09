Qatar Airways rolls out reusable NFC bag tags for contactless luggage check-in

NFC TAG: Passengers transfer their flight details from the airline’s app to the bag tag by tapping their phone

Passengers travelling on flights operated by Qatar Airways can now transfer their flight details to a reusable electronic bag tag attached to luggage they have checked in via the airline’s mobile app by tapping their NFC smartphone on the device.

Once they have updated their flight information on the programmable batteryless bag tag, users can then scan the device at a self-service bag-drop point or check-in desk without needing to print a paper tag and attach it to their luggage before dropping it off for loading.

“The reusable electronic device with functional e-paper can be easily prepared and attached to baggage by travellers at home,” Netherlands-based technology provider Bagtag explains.

“After checking in for their flight via the Qatar Airways mobile app, passengers can proceed with digitally labelling their bags.

“The baggage can then be dropped off at one of the designated areas at the airport.

“This solution removes the need to check in at the airport entirely, resolving an important bottleneck in the passenger journey.”

Qatar Airways is the first airline in the Middle East to introduce the NFC bag tags and add support for Bagtag devices sold by other airlines including Lufthansa, KLM, China Southern, Austrian Airlines, Air Dolomiti, Swiss and Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Airlines revealed its plans to roll out the NFC electronic bag tags in July 2022.

