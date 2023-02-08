Wales issues tender for integrated national mobility app

MAAS TENDER: TfW plans to develop a national multilingual Mobility-as-a-Service app with a tech partner

Transport for Wales (TfW) has issued a tender inviting suppliers to propose and develop a national Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) app that will enable door-to-door journey planning and payments for bus, rail, coach and taxi fares as well as for bicycle and e-scooter hire, car sharing and demand-responsive transport schemes.

TfW has issued the tender as part of plans to transition from its existing mobile apps and websites to “a holistic multimodal service” that will be “positioned as a trusted digital travel companion for every journey in Wales” and be available in both Welsh and English, the tender document explains.

In addition to multimodal journey planning and payments, the new service will need to provide comprehensive real-time information, promote “journeys using contactless EMV on our future metro networks”, incorporate “behaviour change/gamification capabilities to promote modal-shift” and generate “useful travel demand and usage insights”, TfW says.

“The potential MaaS tech partner will work with us for a duration of five years, with an option for a two-year extension,” TfW adds.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions