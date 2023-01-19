Queensland to expand mobile driving licence pilot

DIGITAL: Queensland residents taking part in the pilot can use their mobile driving licence to verify their ID

Residents of Townsville in northern Queensland will soon be able to store and use digital versions of their driving licence, marine licence and photo ID cards on their smartphone when the Australian state launches the next phase of its Digital Licence app trial prior to a state-wide rollout due later this year.

The Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads initially piloted the app in the Fraser Coast region in 2020, but has now updated it in response to participants’ feedback and carried out tests to ensure it complies with international interoperability standards.

“The digital licence is a handy app that can store your identification securely and easily on your mobile devices,” the department says.

“You can share these credentials when you need to verify your identity, such as when entering a pub or club, collecting a parcel or renting a vehicle or a home.

“In the future, it is expected that additional Department of Transport and Main Roads credentials will be added to the app.”

Queensland revealed in March 2022 that it plans to launch the Digital Licence app this year.

