Penn State launches contactless mobile student IDs for NFC devices

Penn State University in the US has launched a digital student identity card that students can store on their Apple or Android NFC smartphone or smartwatch and use to access campus buildings and to make contactless on-campus purchases.
Once they have generated their Penn State Mobile ID+ card, students “can simply hold their device to a reader to access residence halls and commons buildings, make transactions using LionCash, access their meal plans, make purchases at vending machines and pay for laundry,” the university says.
A short video shows how students can create and use their mobile ID.
“The university is one step closer to a seamless student experience,” Penn State’s David Snyder says.
“Now students can use their Mobile ID+ card to access resources and complete transactions with just a simple tap of their device, giving our students the freedom and convenience of a digital campus.”
Penn State announced in November 2022 that it planned to launch mobile student IDs.
Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions