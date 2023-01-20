Penn State launches contactless mobile student IDs for NFC devices

DIGITAL ID: Students can store their mobile ID on their NFC phone or smartwatch for contactless access on campus

Penn State University in the US has launched a digital student identity card that students can store on their Apple or Android NFC smartphone or smartwatch and use to access campus buildings and to make contactless on-campus purchases.

Once they have generated their Penn State Mobile ID+ card, students “can simply hold their device to a reader to access residence halls and commons buildings, make transactions using LionCash, access their meal plans, make purchases at vending machines and pay for laundry,” the university says.

A short video shows how students can create and use their mobile ID.

“The university is one step closer to a seamless student experience,” Penn State’s David Snyder says.

“Now students can use their Mobile ID+ card to access resources and complete transactions with just a simple tap of their device, giving our students the freedom and convenience of a digital campus.”

Penn State announced in November 2022 that it planned to launch mobile student IDs.

