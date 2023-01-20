Interactive contactless card innovator ThothTrust opens NFCW Expo showcase

EXHIBITOR NEWS: Contactless card innovator ThothTrust has opened a booth in the NFCW Expo, showcasing its range of next-generation contactless cards containing displays, keyboards, fingerprint readers, and more.
Singapore-based ThothTrust works at the leading edge of smartcard technology, developing and manufacturing contactless cards that push the boundaries of what is possible.
Products include an interactive contactless card with keypad and LCD screen, a smartcard with display and a super-small, SIM-sized contactless card.
Interactive contactless card
Smartcard with display
Super-small smartcard
Full details of all the company’s products are available to view in ThothTrust’s NFCW Expo showcase. NFCW Knowledge Centre members can also use the on-page ‘Connect’ button to contact ThothTrust for further information.
