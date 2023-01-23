Samsung Wallet to go live in eight more markets

Samsung Wallet will soon go live in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan, enabling users to store and use digital payment, loyalty, membership and identity cards, digital keys, boarding passes and other credentials on their compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

The rollouts — “starting at the end of January”, according to Samsung — will bring the total number of countries where the service is available to 29.

Samsung originally launched the digital wallet in June 2022 and it is currently available in Bahrain, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam, UAE, the UK and the US.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

