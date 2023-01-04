McDonald’s trials contactless fast food outlet in Texas

ORDER AHEAD: Forth Worth customers can now skip the drive-thru queue when collecting their orders

McDonald’s is testing an automated contactless system at an outlet near Fort Worth in the US state of Texas that enables customers to order, pay for and collect food and beverages prepared by staff in the outlet’s kitchen from a conveyor belt without needing to use a conventional checkout or pick up their orders from a front-of-house employee.

The fast food giant is testing an Order Ahead Lane for drive-through customers pre-ordering via the company’s app, a “delivery pick-up room for couriers” collecting takeaway orders and a “pick-up shelf” where in-store customers can collect orders made via touchscreens in designated kiosks located in the outlet.

“When you step inside the test restaurant concept, you’ll notice it’s considerably smaller than a traditional McDonald’s restaurant in the US. Why? The features — inside and outside — are geared toward customers who are planning to dine at home or on the go,” McDonald’s says.

“Inside the restaurant, there’s a delivery pick-up room for couriers to retrieve orders quickly and conveniently. There are also kiosks, where customers can place their orders to go, and a pick-up shelf for orders. Outside the restaurant, there are several parking spaces dedicated to curbside order pick-up, as well as designated parking spaces for delivery drivers.

“The restaurant’s app updates, food and beverage conveyor, and new kitchen format all streamline operations — leading to a fast, seamless experience for both customers and crew.”

