Square to let merchants begin testing contactless payment acceptance on iPhone with Apple’s Tap to Pay

Merchants will soon be able to accept contactless payments directly on their iPhone using Apple’s Tap to Pay feature via the Square Point of Sale (POS) app without needing to connect their device to any additional hardware.

Square has confirmed that it is working with Apple to enable the Tap to Pay for iPhone software POS (sPOS) feature through its POS app and has announced it is to launch an early access programme that will allow selected merchants to begin testing the solution “this summer” before a full rollout “later this year”.

“Tap to Pay on iPhone provides sellers with a simple solution to accept contactless payments with no additional hardware, and integrates with Square’s broader ecosystem of tools built to help them start, run and grow their business,” Square says.

“Using just the Square POS app and an iPhone, sellers will be able to seamlessly and securely take contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone.

“Sellers gain more flexibility to unlock new commerce experiences and help ensure they never miss a sale, whether that involves empowering staff to line bust in retail environments for faster checkouts, or equipping professional services workers to take contactless payments on the go.

“Customers get the convenience of using contactless credit or debit cards, as well as digital wallets such as Apple Pay, to make seamless and secure purchases wherever they shop.”

Apple began testing Tap to Pay at its Apple Park Visitor Center in the US in May.

Next: Get your free registration to Contactless World Congress, a new kind of event for a new kind of world.