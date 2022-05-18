Apple staff test Tap to Pay contactless payment acceptance feature for iPhone

SOFTWARE POS: Apple Park Visitor Center staff are testing contactless NFC payments between iPhones

Apple has begun testing its Tap to Pay software point of sale (sPOS) feature that enables merchants to accept contactless payments directly on their iPhone at its Apple Park Visitor Center in Cupertino in the US state of California.

A post on Twitter includes a video that shows an Apple employee at the store accepting an Apple Pay payment on an iPhone without any additional hardware or accessories, and says that “the Apple Park Visitor Center is one of the only Apple retail stores in the US to support contactless pay straight from an iPhone”.

Apple announced in February that it plans to roll out the Tap to Pay for iPhone sPOS feature and began beta testing with the release of iOS 15.4.

Reports emerged in April that the company has added support for NFC peer-to-peer payments made with Tap to Pay to its iOS15.5 beta 2 release and that payment service providers Stripe and Adyen are among those testing the feature prior to a rollout later this year.

