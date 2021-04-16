San Francisco MTC lets passengers pay fares with Clipper on iPhone and Apple Watch

CASHLESS: Passengers can now add a Clipper card to their Apple Wallet and pay using their iPhone

Passengers on 24 public transportation systems in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA can now add their Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) Clipper stored-value transit card to Apple Wallet and use their iPhone or Apple Watch to make contactless payments for bus, train and ferry fares.

iPhone and Apple Watch users can also activate Apple Pay’s Express mode, allowing them to tap and pay at entry gates and farebox readers without needing to wake or unlock their device or use Face ID or Touch ID.

The MTC has also launched a Clipper app on iPhone that allows passengers to manage their Clipper cards and accounts, plan trips in the Bay Area and buy transit agency passes for use on their Apple device.

“This new fare payment method works on all 24 Bay Area transit services that accept Clipper,” says MTC’s Therese McMillan.

“Riders can easily add cash value from Apple Pay and just tag and ride. It couldn’t be more user friendly, not to mention timely.

“We’re looking forward to offering the same convenience soon with Google Pay.”

MTC announced plans to add support for Apple Pay and Google Pay in February and is due to roll out Clipper for Android users in May.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources