Amazon opens its first cashierless store outside US in London

Amazon has opened its first cashierless grocery store outside the US on London’s Ealing Broadway, enabling consumers to access the store and pay for their purchases by downloading a QR code to their mobile device and scanning it at the shop entrance.

The Amazon Fresh store in the UK capital uses the company’s Just Walk Out technology that automatically detects the products customers select and charges their purchases to their Amazon account after they have left the store.

“All you need is an Amazon account and the Amazon mobile app,” the retail giant says.

“Once logged into the Amazon app, tap the basket icon and click ‘Fresh Code’ to get your QR code, scan it at the gates to enter.

“Once you’ve scanned the QR code on the Amazon app over the scanner, you can put your phone away and shop like normal.

“When you’re done shopping, just walk out. No queues, no waiting.”

“We’re excited to bring this concept to the UK and look forward to opening additional stores in the Greater London area,” the company adds.

A short video shows the cashierless system in operation:

The company opened its first cashierless grocery store in Seattle in the US in February 2020.

Amazon began adding palm recognition technology at its checkout-free Amazon Go outlets in Seattle in September 2020 and rolled the service out to three more outlets in the city in February 2021.

