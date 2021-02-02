Amazon lets customers pay with their palm at three more US stores

AMAZON ONE: Customers simply place their palm over the contactless scanner to enter the store and pay

Amazon is enabling customers at three more of its Amazon Go outlets in Seattle, USA, to use a contactless palm scanning device to gain access to the store and pay for their purchases with their palm print.

This brings the total number of outlets in Seattle equipped with the Amazon One biometric device to eight, with “more locations coming soon”, the company says.

Amazon launched its palm scanning technology at two of its Seattle stores in September 2020.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources