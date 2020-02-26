Amazon opens cashierless grocery store

Amazon is using the cashierless store technology that powers its Amazon Go convenience stores to provide a checkout-free experience in a full-size grocery store for the first time.

The company’s first Amazon Go Grocery store is in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood of Seattle in the US and covers 10,400 square feet.

“Amazon Go Grocery is the first grocery store to offer Just Walk Out Shopping — come in, take what you want, and just walk out,” Amazon says.

“All you need is an Amazon account, the free Amazon Go app, and a recent-generation iPhone or Android phone. You can find the Amazon Go app in the Apple App Store, Google Play and Amazon Appstore.

“When you arrive, scan the QR code from the app at the gate to enter the store, then feel free to put your phone away — you don’t need it to shop.

“Then just browse and shop like you would at any other store. See something you want? Grab it off the shelf and pack your bag or cart as you shop. Change your mind? Put it back, no problem. Once you’re done shopping, you’re on your way.”

“Our checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by the same types of technologies used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning,” Amazon explains.

“Just Walk Out Technology automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to the shelves and keeps track of them in a virtual cart.

“When you’re done shopping, you can just leave the store. Later, we’ll send you a receipt and charge your Amazon account.”

“Amazon Go Grocery and Amazon Go both use the Amazon Go app for entry,” the company adds.

Multi-user

Customers can also use the app to shop with family and friends, with all items selected by up to six members of a group being automatically added to a single account for checkout.

“Simply use the QR code in your Amazon Go app to scan in each person first at the gate, then scan again for you to enter,” the retailer explains.

“Everyone can then shop the store like normal. Any items taken off the shelf by family or friends who entered the store using your app will be added to your virtual cart. If they return any items back to the shelf while in the store, those items will be removed from your virtual cart.”