Amazon lets customers pay with their palm at two US retail stores

PALM SCAN: Amazon Go customers can register their palm and use it to access the shop and pay for purchases

Customers shopping at two Amazon Go outlets in Seattle, USA, can now gain access to the convenience stores and pay for their purchases by simply placing their palm over a contactless palm scanning device installed at the entrance.

The two checkout-free shops are the first to install the company’s new Amazon One biometric device. The system will be rolled out to additional Amazon stores in the coming months, the company says.

“It takes less than a minute to sign up at these Amazon Go stores using an Amazon One device,” Amazon says in a blog post.

“The first step is to insert your credit card. Next, hover your palm over the device and follow the prompts to associate that card with the unique palm signature being built for you by our computer vision technology in real time. You’ll have the option to enrol with just one palm or both.

“Once you’re enrolled, to use Amazon One to enter these Amazon Go stores, you’ll just hold your palm above the Amazon One device at entry for about a second or so, and be on your way.”

The company is also aiming to develop the device for other use cases, adding that “in most retail environments, Amazon One could become an alternative payment or loyalty card option with a device at the checkout counter next to a traditional point of sale system.

“Or, for entering a location like a stadium or badging into work, Amazon One could be part of an existing entry point to make accessing the location quicker and easier.”