Edenred adds Apple Pay for UK prepaid cardholders

ENGAGEMENT: Edenred prepaid cardholders can now add their cards to Apple Pay to make mobile and online payments

Holders of Edenred prepaid incentive and rewards cards in the UK can now add their card to Apply Pay and make mobile and online payments for food, fuel, transport, parking and corporate transactions with their iPhone, Apple Watch or other Apple Pay-enabled device.

“Apple Pay will be available for Edenred UK’s prepaid cardholders, including [the] Incentive Award Card, Ticket Restaurant Card and Compliments Card,” the company says.

“The prepaid card programmes help UK organisations deliver incentives and rewards to support employee engagement, boost employee performance, incentivise channel sales, or drive consumer acquisition for some of the biggest brands.”

“Cardholders will continue to receive all the rewards and benefits offered by Edenred UK’s prepaid cards.”

The company’s specific-purpose payment solutions include meal vouchers, fuel cards, commuter vouchers, gift vouchers, employee engagement platforms, and virtual corporate payments cards to “enhance employee wellbeing and purchasing power, improve companies’ attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalise the employment market and the local economy”.