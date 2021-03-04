Crédit Agricole du Languedoc pilots Dejamobile software POS solution

READYTOTAP: Crédit Agricole’s Encaiss’Phone service is piloting Dejamobile’s software POS solution

PARTNER NEWS: French bank Crédit Agricole du Languedoc is trialling a payments acceptance solution that uses Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants technology to enable merchants to accept contactless transactions on a standard Android NFC smartphone.

The pilot is being conducted by the bank in collaboration with Crédit Agricole Payment Services and AVEM.

The new Encaiss’Phone service works without retailers needing an associated payment terminal or any other payment device and is the first in France to pilot Dejamobile’s software point of sale (POS) solution.

“In concrete terms, for the merchant, it is a simple and fast solution which only requires a smartphone and an internet connection,” Dejamobile CTO Ahmad Saif says.

“Without having to invest in new equipment, it will enable merchants to offer their customers an additional service enabling them to pay with any contactless device, in complete security, wherever they are and whatever the amount of the transaction.”

“This experimentation is part of a wider process of payment innovation conducted by Crédit Agricole Payment Services with the group’s banks, an approach designed to test customers’ appetite for new services,” Saif adds.

“By participating, Crédit Agricole du Languedoc is positioning itself not only as the first regional bank but also as the first bank in France to test this innovative solution.”