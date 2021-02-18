Google lets users pay for parking and transit tickets through Google Maps

TICKETLESS: Android users can now link their Google Pay wallet to Google Maps to pay for parking

Google Pay users can now pay for parking in more than 400 cities across the USA and for public transport fares with participating transit authorities globally from directly within Google Maps.

Once they have linked their Google Pay wallet to their Google Maps account on their Android device, users will be offered the option of paying for their parking or transit tickets with a credit or debit card stored in their wallet without needing to use parking meters or ticket machines.

“Thanks to an integration with parking solutions providers Passport and ParkMobile, you can now easily pay your meter right from driving navigation in Maps, and avoid touching the meter altogether,” a Google Blog post says.

“Simply tap on the ‘Pay for Parking’ button that appears as you near your destination. Then enter your meter number, the amount of time you want to park for, and tap ‘Pay’.”

Users will also be able to top up and extend their parking session remotely via the app.

Google Maps will be making the transit fare payments service available with more than 80 transit agencies around the globe, enabling users to plan trips and purchase tickets in advance of their journey.

“When you get transit directions, you’ll see the option to pay with your phone with the credit or debit cards already linked to your Google Pay account,” the Google blog post explains.

“And in places like the San Francisco Bay Area, you’ll also be able to buy a digital Clipper card directly from Google Maps.

“Once you’ve purchased your fare, all you need to do is tap your phone on the reader or show your digital ticket to breeze on board.”

Google has begun rolling out the pay for parking feature in US cities including Boston, Cincinnati, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC, with the pay for transit feature due to roll out globally “in the coming weeks”.

The city of Austin, Texas, began letting motorists pay for parking with Google Pay directly from Google Maps in September 2020.

