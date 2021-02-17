General Motors to replace car keys with face biometrics?

FACE RECOGNITION: The biometric sensor controlling access is embedded in the frame of the GM vehicles

General Motors (GM) may be looking to bring the biometric technology integrated into its Cadillac X4 vehicles in China to North America, enabling drivers to access their car using just face recognition.

The US-based car manufacturing giant has filed to trade mark the Modus Biometric System rolled out in the Chinese model with both the Mexican Institute for Industrial Property and the US Patent and Trademark Office, according to a GM Authority report.

“The system sold in China uses a high-definition binocular infrared camera, adaptive supplemental lighting, a touchscreen and a fingerprint reader,” the publication explains.

“When the user approaches the driver’s door, the system activates, scanning their face and unlocking the door if their face is recognised, while incorporating a fingerprint scan and a password as specified by the customer. The system can be configured for up to eight users.

“Although GM has yet to confirm that it will offer a new facial recognition system in North America, it’s expected to launch the new ‘Modus’ system with the 2022 or 2023 Cadillac XT4, possibly in conjunction with a model refresh.”

A short video shows the facial recognition technology used in the Cadillac XT4 in China:

Hyundai revealed its Genesis GV70 vehicles would incorporate a fingerprint payments sensor in December 2020, while Mercedes announced plans to integrate in-car biometric payments in its new S-Class vehicles in July 2020.

