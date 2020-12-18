Moscow Metro lets Google Pay users pay fares without unlocking their phones

SUPER-FAST: Metro users can pay direct at a turnstile without unlocking their Android NFC phone

Android NFC phone users travelling on the Moscow Metro system in the Russian capital can now pay for their tickets directly from Google Pay by tapping a turnstile equipped with a contactless fare terminal — without having to first unlock their smartphone.

The new “super-fast” seamless payment option currently supports payments made using a Mastercard card uploaded into Google Pay and will be made available for other cards “later on”, Moscow Metro says.

“We see contactless payment become more and more popular among our passengers,” says Maksim Liksutov, Moscow’s deputy mayor for transport.

“The new service by Google is extremely trending during pandemic: you do not have to take off your gloves or mask to enter the passcode or Face ID on your smartphone, just turn on the screen and this will be enough.”

Moscow Metro can also pay their fares using Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Mir Pay, Alipay and UnionPay, as well as the Troika transit card and “almost all bank cards”.

The network added support for Huawei Pay in September.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources