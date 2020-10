Passengers on the Moscow Metro system can now use NFC-enabled Huawei and Honor smartphones to make contactless payments for their fares with Huawei Pay at every station on the Russian capital’s network, Tdaily.ru reports.

“Huawei Pay supports UnionPay credit and debit cards issued by partner banks,” the publication says. “At the moment, Gazprombank, Rosselkhozbank and Vostochny Bank are connected to the system.

“In the future, the company plans to expand the list of partners in Russia.”