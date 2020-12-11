Amsterdam buses and trams to get mobile, contactless and QR payments

Passengers using public transportation in the Dutch capital city of Amsterdam will soon be able to pay their fares using a contactless debit or credit card, an NFC mobile phone or via a QR code.

The choice of contactless and mobile payment options will be made available as the city’s public transport company GVB introduces 4,000 new card readers across its bus and tram fleets.

The card readers are “equipped with built-in barcode and EMV functions” and are being supplied by Thales.

The rollout will begin in the first half of 2021 and is due to be completed by the end of that year.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources