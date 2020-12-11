Challenger bank to test biometric payment cards in Sweden

SECURE: All the customer’s biometric credentials are stored in the Rocker F.Code debit card chip

Customers of Swedish challenger bank Rocker will soon be able to take part in a proof-of-concept pilot of a biometric debit card that enables them to authenticate contactless in-store payments with their fingerprint.

“The F.Code payment card adopts a user-friendly biometric authentication procedure making transactions quicker, more hygienic and more secure as cardholders no longer need to enter a PIN or sign, thereby reducing touch points in public places,” technology provider Idemia says.

The batteryless card draws power for the fingerprint-authentication from the payment terminal and “ensures security by storing all biometric credentials only in the chip on the card, rather than in a remote database”.

“Launching biometric F.Code debit cards is part of our strategy to offer smart and secure payment solutions across platforms, whether you wish to pay with your mobile, a card or with a transfer,” Rocker’s Jonas Hultin explains.

“In doing so, we are [the] first in Sweden and one of the first in the world to offer this payment technology for customers.”

The pilot will take place during the first quarter of next year and Rocker plans to issue the biometric card by mid-2021.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources