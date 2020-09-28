Adelaide Metro pilots contactless bank card and digital wallet payments for tram ticketing

UPGRADE: Adelaide Metro is piloting contactless card and digital wallet fare payments on its trams

Passengers on Adelaide Metro’s tram network can now make contactless fare payments with their credit or debit card or their tap-and-pay digital wallet without needing a metroCARD transit card or using cash.

“Just tap or wave your Visa, Mastercard or (enabled) smart device on the validator at the centre doors when you board your tram,” Adelaide Metro explains.

“When the validator screen confirms that the transaction was successful, your account will be charged for one regular metroCARD fare.”

The payments system is being piloted on the company’s tram fleet as the first stage in a ticketing system upgrade and “will be particularly convenient for those who do not have a metroCARD or do not take the tram very often.”