Turin rolls out contactless payments on bus and subway services

Travellers using the subway and selected bus services in the Italian city of Turin can now pay for their rides by tapping on and off public transportation using a Visa or Mastercard contactless card or their NFC phone.

“In a few weeks the service will also be available for American Express credit card holders,” transportation operator Gruppo Torinese Trasporti (GTT) says.

“In each metro station there is a gate dedicated to contactless payment where a special validator has been positioned, easily identifiable by the logos of the payment cards and by the stickers positioned on the turnstile and on the ground.”

Passengers using contactless payments are charged the standard single journey price of €1.70 (US$1.94), up to a daily maximum limit.

The service is currently available across the subway network and on the 18, 55, 56 and 68 urban bus lines. It will also be available on the 50 new electric buses and 30 new trams that the city is introducing next year.